Ram Charan fanboys over Star Wars director JJ Abrams at LA event; fans manifest Telugu actor's 'big Hollywood debut'

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently in the US for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, took to Twitter on Friday to share his excitement after meeting filmmaker JJ Abrams, who is popular for movies such as Star Trek and Mission: Impossible III. Ram shared pictures from their interaction, and wrote that he’s a big fan of JJ Abrams' work. Ram revealed that it was the filmmaker, who had invited him to attend a recent event in Los Angeles. Also read: Ram Charan 'really hopes' SS Rajamouli directs a Marvel movie

“Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I’m a big fan of your work @jjabrams,” he tweeted. In the pictures, Ram wore an all-black suit, while Abrams was seen in a grey suit.

Reacting to the pictures, several fans wished that this meeting would the pave way to ‘Ram Charan’s big Hollywood debut’. One Twitter user wrote, “Proud of your growth. Hope you make your Hollywood debut soon.” Another fan wrote, “Really wish this meeting leads to something big for Ram in Hollywood.”

In a recent podcast with Fragoso, Ram revealed that he’s in talks for a Hollywood project, and more information regarding the same can be expected in a few months. Ram Charan is in the US as the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR is nominated at the 2023 Oscars in the Best Original Song category.

Earlier this week, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ram opened up about if he was ready for the Oscars. “I don’t know if I will ever be ready for the Oscars. I am nervous, I am excited. I don’t know if I will walk the red carpet, as a fanboy or as an actor. Everybody I have grown up watching. I cannot name them, but I am especially excited to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise this Oscars! I have watched him in Top Gun until now, he is incredible,” Ram said.

Released last March in cinemas, Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two well-known revolutionaries.

