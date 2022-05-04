Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ram Charan fans crowd airport, climb hotel walls to catch a glimpse of actor in Vishakhapatnam. Watch videos

Ram Charan was received by a sea of fans as the actor arrived in Vishakhapatnam to shoot his next film recently. Later, fans even scaled the walls of the hotel where he stayed to get a glimpse of him.
Ram Charan's fans scaled the walls of the hotel in Vishakhapatnam where he is staying to try and get a glimpse of the actor.
Published on May 04, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ram Charan, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to begin shooting the next schedule of his upcoming film, was given a grand welcome by his fans in the city. Hundreds of his fans had assembled at the airport to receive him. Later, many fans even reached outside the hotel Ram Charan checked into and tried to get a glimpse of him by climbing the hotel walls. Videos of the incidents have surfaced on social media. Also read: Ram Charan reveals whether he is more afraid of dad Chiranjeevi or wife Upasana; and who is the 'boss' at home

Ram Charan is in the city to shoot for Shankar's next, which also stars Kiara Advani. As per reports, the actor is playing an IAS officer with anger issues in the film. Kiara Advani plays his co-star. Learning about Ram’s arrival in Vizag, fans gathered in large number to welcome him at the airport.

Fans started shouting and screaming Ram Charan's name and mobbed him as he exited the airport. Some fans can be seen showering flower petals on him as he walked towards his car. In another video clip, shared by fan clubs online, fans can be seen waiting to catch a glimpse of Ram Charan outside the hotel where he was staying. Some are seen trying to climb the walls of the hotel to try their luck.

Ram Charan, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, has collaborated with Shankar for the first time. This project, marks Shankar's foray into Telugu filmdom. In April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar, where Ram took out time to meet the personnel of Border Security Force. He and his wife Upasana also organized a langar at the Golden Temple.

Ram's latest theatrical release is Acharya, where he has acted alongside father Chiranjeevi for the first time in full-length roles. However, despite the presence of the father-son duo, the film has failed to set the box office ablaze, making just over 74 crore at the worldwide box office in fou

 

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy.

ram charan
