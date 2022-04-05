Ram Charan reportedly gifts gold coins worth 18 lakh to RRR crew members to celebrate film's success

Ram Charan reportedly gifted gold coins to crew members from his recent film, SS Rajamouli's RRR. According to reports, the coins were approximately 10 grams each. The film has already become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all-time and as per trade analysts, would sit in the top three by the end of its theatrical run. (Also read: Ram Charan says he never expected RRR ‘to be No 1 worldwide’)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also features Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is scoring big at the box office and is inching closer towards ₹1000 crore mark, worldwide, including all languages. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version of the film alone has crossed ₹200 crore.

According to a News 18 news report, Ram Charan invited 35 members of RRR crew to his Hyderabad residence and had breakfast with them, before gifting them boxes of sweets and a gold coin each. Direction assistants, members of the cinematography teams, still photographers were also invited. Accountants and managers associated with the movie were also in attendance, the report said. A report in Indian Express claimed that the total value of the gold coins gifted by the actor exceeded ₹18 lakh.

For its first weekend, RRR was the highest-grossing film in the world. Ram Charan spoke about the success of RRR in an interview with Variety. He said, “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”

RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The film is set in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

