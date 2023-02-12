Ram Charan meets Sachin Tendulkar at Formula E race, teaches Naatu Naatu dance to Anand Mahindra. Watch

Ram Charan attended the Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday and met up with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and industrialist Anand Mahindra at the car racing event. Other celebrities who were present at the race included Nagarjuna, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kishan Reddy. Jean Eric Vergne of DS Penske won the race. (Also read: Ram Charan fulfills wish of nine-year-old fan ailing from cancer and meets him in hospital, Twitter hails him)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RRR actor shared the photos of his day out on Twitter and wrote, "What a brilliant race! Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster @sachin_rt ! What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city @KTRBRS @GreenkoIndia #HyderabadEPrix #CheerForTeamMahindra." Fans were excited to see Ram with Sachin and shared more pictures of the duo in the comments section. One Twitter user shared, "Demi Gods of their Respective Fields."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand Mahindra, who had a car competing at the event, added a video of him and Ram Charan in which the actor is teaching him the steps to the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu. "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!" The actor responded to his tweet and wrote, "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, along with his co-star Jr NTR, is expected to attend the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles next month. Writer SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani will also be travelling for the Oscars. In December, he and his wife Upasana announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Last year, Ram Charan acted alongside his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya. His next film is a political thriller, directed by S Shankar and written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film reportedly stars Ram in a double role and also features Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah. The actor is said to have a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10