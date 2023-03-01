Ram Charan says he’d love to perform Naatu Naatu hook step at the Oscars

Actor Ram Charan, who is in the US, busy with the promotional interviews for RRR ahead of the Academy Awards 2023, has expressed his interest in performing Naatu Naatu song at the Oscars, but there’s a catch. In an interview, he said that as much as he would be more than happy to entertain the audience, he clarified that he can’t perform the entire song on stage. As of now, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have been confirmed to perform on the Oscar night. Also read: RRR song Naatu Naatu to be performed at Oscars, here's who will perform on stage

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. It has become an international phenomenon. Over the last few months, several videos of western audiences dancing in the theatre to the song have surfaced on social media.

Ram Charan told Letterbox in an interview, “We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step. Why not?”

He also recently opened up about how he would feel if Naatu Naatu bagged the Oscar. In an interview to ABC News Live, Ram Charan spoke about the popularity of RRR and how the single Naatu Naatu became a popular global track. Asked about his exact reaction if Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar, Ram Charan said: “I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit.”

Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

The film grossed over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run across the globe. In the US, the film is all set for a major re-release on March 3, ahead of the Oscars 2023.

