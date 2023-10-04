Ram Charan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. See pics

Ram Charan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with politician Rrahul Narain Kanal in Mumbai on Tuesday. The two made an early morning visit to the temple and offered prayers to Lord Ganpati. The RRR actor will next be seen in Telugu film Game Changer. Also read: Here's how Ram Charan and Upasana's baby daughter Klin Kaara celebrated her 1st Varalakshmi Vratham

Ram Charan at Siddhivinayak Temple

Ram Charan at Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday.

Ram Charan was in a black kurta pyjama and greeted fans and paparazzi with folded hands. He and Rrahul were given small Lord Ganesha statue after they performed the puja as well as blue stoles by the priest, which they wore around their shoulders.

Sharing a few pictures and a video from inside the temple, Rrahul Narain wrote on Instagram, “Ganapati Bappa Morya Visited @siddhivinayakonline Maharaj Mandir to seek blessings of our divine force with a super kind soul and one of the greatest actors in our Indian film industry… humanitarian and pure Indian at heart @alwaysramcharan bhai (brother)… May God almighty bless us all…”

Ram Charan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ram Charan had earlier shared a glimpse of how he and his family celebrated his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's first Ganesh Chaturthi last month. Sharing a few family pictures on Instagram, he had written, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'klin Kaara' this year!!”

What's keeping Ram Charan busy

On Monday, Ram Charan introduced his friends to his ‘new love’. He took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of himself with a black horse and wrote, “My new love.” Sharing more pictures with the animal, he wrote on Instagram, “Blaze!! My new friend!!”

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the film stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Nassar and others. It will hit theatres next year.

Recently, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela celebrated his 16 years in the film industry. She shared a glimpse of Ram's films on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Sweet sixteen”. He has delivered films like Magadheera, Orange, Naayak, Zanjeer, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam, and RRR. This year was his brightest year with him attending the Oscars where RRR song Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category. It also won at the Golden Globes. He features in the song along with co-star Jr NTR.

