Ram Charan tells wife Upasana Konidela that holiday is on his mind, 'but has to wait' due to RC 15 shoot

Actor Ram Charan on Friday revealed that he’s in the mood for a holiday, a day after his wife Upasana Konidela hinted about the same. Taking to Instagram, Ram posted throwback photos when he took a vacation in the mountains. (Also Read | Ram Charan fans crowd airport, climb hotel walls to catch a glimpse of actor in Vishakhapatnam. Watch videos)

In the first photo, he is seen sitting inside a room wearing warm clothes on a sunny day. In the second picture, he walked on a road with the mountains in the backdrop. The actor is seen posing on a snow-covered mountain in the last photo.

Sharing the pictures, he captioned the post, "@upasanakaminenikonidela holiday on my mind too!! But has to waitttttttt……As #RC15 Vizag rolling!! RC 15 is his upcoming multilingual film for which he is shooting in Visakhapatnam. The actor is joining hands with filmmaker Shankar and will feature alongside actor Kiara Advani in RC 15.

Earlier, Upasana had shared an old picture of herself from one of her holidays. She had captioned the post, "The Vacay mode will have to wait! For now, it’s hard work in the heat! #throwbackthursday." Ram and Upasana had gone on a holiday earlier this year in March, a couple of weeks before the release of RRR.

Ram Charan, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, has collaborated with Shankar for the first time. This project, which will be made into three languages and currently dubbed RC 15, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. In April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar where Ram took out time to meet the soldiers of the Border Security Force. He also organized langar at the Golden temple.

In July 2021, Ram Charan met Shankar at his residence in Chennai ahead of the official announcement of this project. Ram Charan thanked Shankar and his family for being great hosts. “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon (sic),” Ram Charan wrote in an Instagram post.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by SS Thaman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalized soon.

