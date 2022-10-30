Ram Charan travels to Tanzania with wife Upasana, drives open jeep and cooks meal outdoors. Watch

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela shared glimpses from Tanzania, their next travel destination after Japan. Taking to Instagram, Ram posted a brief clip as he drove an open jeep. A child sat next to him with another person sitting on top of the door of the jeep. They also shared a conversation. (Also Read | Ram Charan and Upasana dine with fans at a restaurant in Japan ahead of RRR's release. See pic)

Next, in the clip, Ram also cooked eggs as he stood in the open. He also spoke to someone as he cooked his meal. The actor next was seen sitting on the hood of the jeep as he fixed his hair. He also captured pictures of the wildlife with his camera from his jeep.

Ram added Ziggy Marley's song Jambo as the background music. He captioned the post, "Untamed Africa!" For their outing, Ram wore a black T-shirt, matching pants under a blue jacket and opted for white shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses.

Upasana posted several clips and pictures from their holiday. She re-shared a clip by her friend in which she served food on a plate. The sitting arrangement was made outdoors with several plates and beverage glasses on the table. Her friend wrote, "My friend with many talents! @upasanakaminenikonidela." Posting it Upasana wrote, "Much needed-pullihora in Africa! Yum."

She also re-posted clips of their travel with a view of the ocean, a glimpse of the clouds from their flight, the jungles, wildlife and the sunset. Her friend geo-tagged the location as Tanzania. Sharing Ram's post, Upasana added the hashtag--untamed Africa.

Earlier this month, Ram, Upasana, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR along with their family members travelled to Japan for the screening of RRR. On Instagram, Ram shared a glimpse of RRR promotions in Japan. In a photo, he posed with SS Rajamouli and in another, he was clicked with Jr NTR.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love and respect they have for everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning…Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu for this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun...Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!"

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.

