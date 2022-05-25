Ram Gopal Varma accused of cheating Hyderabad producer of 56 lakh on false claims of producing Telugu movie Disha

A case of cheating has been registered, in Hyderabad, against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. A proprietor of a production house has claimed that RGV cheated him after "borrowing" ₹56 lakh from him. (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma: Anything related to sex still remains a taboo)

Copts told news agency PTI that the case has been registered at Miyapur police station. The complainant said that he met Ram Gopal Varma through a friend in 2019 and the next year, the filmmaker borrowed ₹8 lakh, informing him it was for the production of the 2020 Telugu movie Disha.

Allegedly, Ram Gopal Varma again asked for ₹20 lakh, given as loan through cheque on January 22, 2020 . He had promised to repay the amount within six months. Citing exigencies in his film production, RGV asked for ₹28 lakh next month.

"Believing his representation, ₹28 lakh was transferred to Varma and at that time he agreed to repay entire amount of ₹56 lakh on or before the release of the movie Disha," a PTI report quoted from the complaint. It further said that the proprietor got to know in January 2021 that RGV was not the producer of Disha.

RGV is best known for his films such as crime drama Satya, thriller film Kaun, gangster films Company and Sarkar and the horror film Bhoot. His recent outing Khatra focused on homosexual romance.

Talking about the subject of his film, RGV told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “When it comes to my film, we had to find a middle path of not having the themes imposed on the posters and stuff, and the audience discovering about it when they step into the theatre. So, the fight continues. The corporate is more sensitive to public sentiment. Nobody knows how the public will actually react, but they feel that they might feel embarrassed or distasteful."

