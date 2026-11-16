Ramya Krishnan calls marriage overrated as she addresses separation rumours from Krishna Vamsi, wishes she was in a live-in instead
Amid rumours of Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi separating as they live in different cities, the actor provides clarity on their marriage.
It has been speculated for years now that actor Ramya Krishnan and director Krishna Vamsi are separated. The fact that they live in different cities only fuelled these rumours. Calling marriage an ‘overrated process in a relationship’, Ramya clarified whether they were still together and how their relationship works on a podcast recently. She also hinted that she was more answerable to her filmmaker husband’s family than to him.
Ramya Krishnan explains living separately from Krishna Vamsi
On the Raw Talks with VK podcast, Ramya was asked to address speculation around her marriage. She said, “We are 100% still married. But we are conveniently, happily living in two different cities. My son was just growing up when I began shooting for a TV show, and we were in Hyderabad. I would come to Chennai every 15 days and go back during the Telangana agitation. When there were strikes and school would shut down, it would get taxing on me and the child. Every time I left the city, he would get sick. I decided to put him in a school in Chennai,” she said.
Calls marriage an overrated process in relationship
Ramya also called marriage ‘overrated’, stating that she should’ve just lived-in with Krishna instead of tying the knot. “I feel like marriage is an overrated process in a relationship. Marriage should happen when it’s needed. In fact, Vamsi kept on saying, why marriage? Let’s live-in together. Maybe I should have said yes then. I feel like marriage involves families, so many people around you, and you’re answerable to that relationship more than your relationship with that person. What I’m trying to say is that my relationship with that person is perfect; it will always be so,” she said.
About Ramya Krishnan-Krishna Vamsi
Ramya and Krishna have worked together in three films so far: Chandralekha (1998), Sri Anjaneyam (2004), and Ranga Maarthaanda (2023). But they met on the set of films such as Gulabi, Ninne Pelladatha, and Sindhooram before their wedding in 2003. Their son, Ritwik Vamsi, was born in 2005.
On the podcast, Ramya joked that they’re probably still married because they live separately. She also stated that they’re ‘better friends now, instead of fighting all the time’. Ramya also stated that her husband’s day begins and ends with cinema. She revealed that he stopped sharing his work with her since she criticised the second half of Sri Anjaneyam years ago, stating that they now prefer to do their own thing.
Ramya last starred in Jailer 2. She has Raaka, Sri Sri, Pocket Novel, Tera Yaar Hoon Mein, and more films lined up. She was also recently a guest host on Bigg Boss 10 Tamil.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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