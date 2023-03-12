Rana Daggubati was told 'you've given two blockbusters in your life Baahubali, Baahubali 2'; this is how he responded

Rana Daggubati's Netflix show Rana Naidu, created and directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, was released on March 10. The actor has been busy promoting the show, which is an adaptation of the US series Ray Donovan. In a recent interaction with Netflix India, Rana spoke about the show being named after him. He was also asked about the 'two blockbusters in his life Baahubali, Baahubali 2'. Rana gave a witty answer when asked if he felt 'bad' that he did not play Baahubali in the SS Rajamouli films. Also read: Rana Naidu review

Rana was asked, "So you have given two blockbusters in your life, which are Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Right? But, you did not play Baahubali. You're feeling bad about it?" To which, the actor responded, "No, but there were two Baahubalis that were needed to kill me. That's how life is." Rana was then asked, "I would assume that you would have preferred if there was a movie on your name?" To which he said, "Yeah, there's a show in mine." Sharing the clip, Netflix India wrote in the caption, "We didn’t think anyone could fix this not-so-awkward interview but then Rana happened!"

Filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the first film, titled Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), ended on a cliffhanger, and the story was taken forward with Baahubali: The Conclusion, which came out in 2017. The first film featured Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The story concluded in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which also featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali franchise is set in the kingdom of Mahishmati in medieval India and follows the sibling rivalry between Prabhas' Amarendra Baahubali and Rana's Bhallaladeva; the latter conspires against the former and has him killed by Kattappa. Years later, Amarendra's son returns to avenge his death. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke records during its initial release in April 2017 by collecting ₹1700 crore worldwide. It was the first film that collected the fastest ₹100 crore at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali series was backed by Karan Johar.

