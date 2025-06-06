Rana Daggubati slams paparazzi culture in Bollywood as he reacts to video of him getting angry at paps: ‘It’s annoying’

A video of actor Rana Daggubati getting angry at paparazzi for invading his privacy recently surfaced online. Now, in an interview with India Today, Rana has addressed the incident, stating that he didn’t call the paparazzi and criticised the culture prevalent in Bollywood. (Also Read: Rana Naidu season 2 trailer: Arjun Rampal draws battle lines with Rana Daggubati as brutal villain. Watch) Rana Daggubati reacts to his video getting angry on paps at Mumbai airport.

Rana Daggubati slams paparazzi culture

Expressing his frustration, Rana said he finds the paparazzi culture annoying: “I didn’t call them. I don’t like it. I don’t like them in my personal space, and I have been very vocal about it. They come outside my home, which I have respectfully told them [not to do]. And even at airports, they still turn up. I think it’s pretty annoying.”

He added that such a culture doesn’t exist in the Telugu film industry, where “privacy is respected”. Speaking further about the airport video, he said: “I think that in the process of [avoiding them], I dropped my phone because there were so many [people], and they were filming that too. So I think it’s... I mean, make content with someone who’s paying you and calling you for it. Make it with the ones who want you to be there. Shoot people who are happy to have you [around].”

The viral video in question showed Rana exiting the Mumbai airport when several cameramen surrounded him, causing him to bump into a passerby and drop his phone. He was then seen sternly addressing the paparazzi. While many fans supported him for standing up for his privacy, others were surprised by his reaction.

Rana Daggubati’s upcoming work

Rana will next be seen in the second season of his show Rana Naidu. Directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra, the show also stars Surveen Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Kriti Kharbanda, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sushant Singh in key roles. It is set to premiere on Netflix on June 13.