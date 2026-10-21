Ranabaali box office collection day 6: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s period film witnesses 19% dip on 1st Wednesday, crosses 41 crore

Ranabaali box office collection day 6: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali released on October 16 amidst much anticipation. However, the film has been struggling at the box office. While the film has lost some ground on weekdays, it has managed to keep its box office run going. The upcoming weekend will be crucial in deciding whether it can pick up pace again.

Ranabaali box office collection

Ranabaali box office collection day 6: The period drama saw its earnings dip again on Wednesday after a brief recovery a day earlier.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk. the film has crossed ₹41 crore in India net collections after six days in theatres. The period drama saw its earnings dip again on Wednesday after a brief recovery a day earlier. Ranabaali earned ₹5.15 crore net in India on Wednesday, October 21, across 2,232 shows. Its total India net collection now stands at ₹41.70 crore.

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Ranabaali opened with ₹9.25 crore net on Friday, October 16, with an occupancy of 57% across 2,515 shows. The film collected ₹7.30 crore on Saturday, when occupancy stood at 53%, before seeing a small rise on Sunday. It earned ₹7.50 crore that day, with occupancy touching 56%.

The first weekday slowdown came on Monday, when the film's collections fell to ₹5.40 crore and occupancy dropped to 46%. Tuesday brought some relief as the film earned ₹6.36 crore, registering a rise of around 17.8% over Monday.

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Rashmika Mandanna calls Vijay Deverakonda a one-man show

{{^usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna has high praise for her co-star Vijay Deverakonda's work in Ranabaali. Speaking at a press conference on the film's release day, the actor compared his transformation for the role to Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She explained that Vijay seemed like a different person on set, despite having known him personally for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna has high praise for her co-star Vijay Deverakonda's work in Ranabaali. Speaking at a press conference on the film's release day, the actor compared his transformation for the role to Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She explained that Vijay seemed like a different person on set, despite having known him personally for years. {{/usCountry}}

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“There was a similar experience in Pushpa 2 when Bunny sir (Allu Arjun) was doing that. Bunny sir as Bunny sir and Bunny sir as Pushpa were two different people,” Rashmika said. “Like that, when I saw Viju… I've seen him personally at home. When I saw him on set, it was just different. The actors who perform know the feeling. But genuinely speaking, we did Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, I feel like Ranabaali and Jayamma touched me. It felt different this time. For me, with the overall film, I have to say it's him. He's a one-man show.”

The actors have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rashmika's remarks suggest that she found Vijay's performance in their latest film a different experience from their earlier collaborations.

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What is Ranabaali about?

Set during the Great Famine of 1876–78 in the Madras Presidency, Ranabaali tells the story of a fictional rebellion against British colonial rule. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period drama follows a warrior who refuses to stand by as his people face oppression.

Vijay plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a warrior from Rayalaseema who takes on the British authorities. Rashmika appears as Jayamma, his wife, whose bond with him forms an important part of the story. South African actor Arnold Vosloo, known for playing the villain in The Mummy, portrays Sir Theodore Hector, a fictional British commissioner inspired by colonial administrators of the time.