Rashmika Mandanna reacts to trolling over her South Indian accent in Hindi films on Koffee With Karan 9: ‘I am from South India’

Rashmika Mandanna has often found herself at the centre of online criticism over her accent. But the actor says she has never wanted such comments to limit the kind of work she takes up. Speaking on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 9 where she appeared with her actor-husband Vijay Deverakonda, she opened up about the trolling she has faced, her decision to work across film industries and why she sees no reason to be defensive about her South Indian roots. She also spoke about the satisfaction of playing very different characters in Animal and The Girlfriend. Rashmika Mandanna addresses criticism of her Hindi, reveals why she refuses to limit herself to one film industry.

Rashmika Mandanna on facing criticism Rashmika said that criticism has followed her since the beginning of her career. From her acting to the languages she speaks, she has faced comments about several aspects of her work. However, she never wanted those opinions to dictate her career choices or stop her from exploring different industries.

“Ever since I started working in the film industry, you know, I've been criticised or trolled for one thing or the other, like either my performance, or the language, or the acting, or just the accent, or anything. So for me, I never wanted to sort of put a barrier for myself. I didn't want to just work in one industry. I wanted to work in them all. I didn't want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages,” she said.

The actor added that she began experimenting with different kinds of films early on because she wanted to challenge herself as a performer. Playing characters with contrasting personalities has been part of that plan, and the difference between Animal and The Girlfriend is something she particularly appreciates.

“So very early on in my career, I started doing all kinds of films. So today, when I'm a part of a brilliant film like an Animal and a Girlfriend, it gives me great satisfaction as an actor. Yeah? You know, because I'm like, I'm able to play them all. So today, when you say, okay, there's a Girlfriend and there's an Animal, like it's so different, but you're a part of both of them. I'm like, I wanted it that way,” she added.