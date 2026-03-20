Rashmika Mandanna makes mother-in-law teary-eyed as she talks about trolling, being a Telugu kodalu at Gaddar Awards
Rashmika Mandanna won a Gaddar Award for her performance in The Girlfriend and her mother-in-law, Madhavi Deverakonda, couldn't stop cheering.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna was glowing at the Telangana state Gaddar Awards as she won Best Actress for her performance in The Girlfriend. Her mother-in-law, Madhavi Deverakonda, couldn’t help but beam with pride and later, turn teary-eyed as her daughter-in-law spoke about being trolled for her performances once and about being a Telugu kodalu (daughter-in-law).
Rashmika Mandanna talks about getting trolled to winning award
Rashmika looked overwhelmed as she was presented with an award and a ₹10 lakh cash prize by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Ram Charan on stage. She later thanked director Rahul Ravindran and her co-star Deekshith Shetty, saying, “There was a time when I was trolled for my performance. But now, I have received an award for my performance from the state. So, I feel like I’ve come a long way. It’s extremely special to receive this award for a film like The Girlfriend. It gives us the confidence to make more films like this.” Madhavi could be seen clapping for her and cheering from the audience.
Makes mother-in-law emotional while talking about being kodalu
Anchor Suma mentioned at the event how this was Rashmika’s first Ugadi and award after her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda. CM Revanth called Suma closer to mention that she’s also the kodalu of his hometown. “Before I became a daughter-in-law, you loved me like a daughter. Today, I stand before you officially as a daughter-in-law. It gives me great pride, and I will always be super grateful for your love. The only wish I have now is for everyone to share that love with my family, too,” said Rashmika as Madhavi teared up. She then told her mother-in-law, “Papalu, I did it. Now let’s go home and party.”
About Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika got engaged to Vijay in a quiet ceremony in October last year and tied the knot in February this year. The wedding, attended only by their close friends and family, took place in Udaipur. In March, the couple threw a reception for their friends from the film industry and politicians.
Rashmika and Vijay acted together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. The latter film caused issues at Rashmika’s home after her broken engagement with Rakshit Shetty, but she still said yes to the script. After seven years, the couple will reunite in Ranabaali. Rashmika also has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa lined up, while Vijay has Rowdy Janardhana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.