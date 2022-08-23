Rashmika Mandanna's fan wants her role in Pushpa The Rule to be more 'impactful' than first film, she replies

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who played the character of Srivalli in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, is all set to join the second part of the franchise Pushpa: The Rule. Recently, a fan requested Rashmika to make her character, Srivalli, in the second part stronger and impactful. Rashmika later responded to the person's request. (Also Read | Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer sequel to finally start shoot)

Earlier, Mythri Movie shared an announcement poster on Twitter to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming. The post read, "#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER."

Reacting to the post, a fan of Rashmika made the special request. “Pushpa The Rule Pooja. Just one request, make Srivalli character stronger and impactful. Very curious for Daali Dhananjay characterization in part 2 (sic),” the fan wrote. Replying to the fan’s tweet, Rashmika wrote, “I hope so too let’s see (winking face emoji) (sic).”

Pushpa: The Rule will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first movie. Sukumar will return to direct the second part as well.

The film was officially launched on Monday with a pooja ceremony and the film's team have commenced shooting. Pictures from the pooja ceremony emerged online. A fan club on Twitter shared a picture from the ceremony in which Rashmika opted for ethnic wear. Allu Arjun was not in the pictures as he is currently in New York.

Pushpa: The Rise was originally shot in Telugu and was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. In the film, Allu Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver and sandalwood smuggler. Rashmika was seen playing the daughter of a milk vendor. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version.

