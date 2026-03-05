Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of wedding reception: ‘Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their wedding reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, with many film industry stars attending.
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared heartfelt moments from their wedding reception, posting a video and message on social media reflecting on the celebrations that followed.
Rashmika and Vijay share glimpses of wedding reception
On Thursday, the couple shared a video from their reception evening along with a note expressing gratitude to everyone who was part of their special day. “The Reception Evening. These past two weeks have been joyous. Every day, every event, every moment, and every person has filled us with love. Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude (red heart). With love, Vijay & Rashmika,” they wrote.
The video showed the couple walking hand in hand as they arrived for the reception, climbing the steps together while posing for photographs. They were also seen smiling at and interacting with the paparazzi gathered outside, thanking them for the attention and warm wishes during the celebrations.
Details of Rashmika and Vijay's reception
The grand reception took place on Wednesday at the Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad and was attended by several prominent names from the film industry. Among those who attended were Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Akkineni with Amala Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, as well as actors Nani, Sreeleela, Naveen Polishetty and Kriti Sanon, among others.
For the occasion, the couple chose traditional South Indian attire that reflected their cultural roots. Rashmika wore an elegant, deep red Mysore silk saree featuring intricate gold zari borders and symbolic Gandaberunda motifs, a nod to Mysore’s royal heritage. She paired the saree with elaborate gold jewellery from Shree Jewellers, including a statement Peacock Fountain necklace crafted in Nakshi work with emerald and Burma ruby detailing, along with heavy earrings, bangles, and a gold odiyanam (waist belt).
Vijay complemented her look in a classic ivory silk kurta paired with a traditional veshti and angavastram draped over his shoulder. His look was kept minimal yet elegant, accessorised with layered metallic chains around his neck.
Rashmika and Vijay married in Udaipur
Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 in a private destination wedding at ITC Mementos Ekaaya in Udaipur. The couple honoured both their cultural backgrounds by holding two wedding ceremonies, a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning reflecting Vijay’s heritage, followed by a Kodava ceremony in the evening celebrating Rashmika’s Coorg roots. The celebrations were attended by close family members and a small group of friends, and were preceded by pre-wedding festivities including mehendi, haldi and a sangeet celebration with both families.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.