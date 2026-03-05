Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of wedding reception: ‘Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude’

The video showed the couple walking hand in hand as they arrived for the reception, climbing the steps together while posing for photographs. They were also seen smiling at and interacting with the paparazzi gathered outside, thanking them for the attention and warm wishes during the celebrations.

On Thursday, the couple shared a video from their reception evening along with a note expressing gratitude to everyone who was part of their special day. “The Reception Evening. These past two weeks have been joyous. Every day, every event, every moment, and every person has filled us with love. Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude (red heart). With love, Vijay & Rashmika,” they wrote.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared heartfelt moments from their wedding reception, posting a video and message on social media reflecting on the celebrations that followed.

Details of Rashmika and Vijay's reception The grand reception took place on Wednesday at the Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad and was attended by several prominent names from the film industry. Among those who attended were Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Akkineni with Amala Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, as well as actors Nani, Sreeleela, Naveen Polishetty and Kriti Sanon, among others.

For the occasion, the couple chose traditional South Indian attire that reflected their cultural roots. Rashmika wore an elegant, deep red Mysore silk saree featuring intricate gold zari borders and symbolic Gandaberunda motifs, a nod to Mysore’s royal heritage. She paired the saree with elaborate gold jewellery from Shree Jewellers, including a statement Peacock Fountain necklace crafted in Nakshi work with emerald and Burma ruby detailing, along with heavy earrings, bangles, and a gold odiyanam (waist belt).

Vijay complemented her look in a classic ivory silk kurta paired with a traditional veshti and angavastram draped over his shoulder. His look was kept minimal yet elegant, accessorised with layered metallic chains around his neck.