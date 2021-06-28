Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas begin prep for Saakini Dhaakini: 'Ready to beat some bad guys'

South Indian actor Regina Cassandra shared video clips of actor Nivetha Thomas and her were doing some warm up exercises as preparation for their upcoming film, Saakini Dhaakin.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Regina Cassandra (left) and Nivetha Thomas are popular names in south cinema, working in multiple industries,

Actors Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas have begun preparing for upcoming Telugu action film Saakini Dhaakini, an official remake of Korean action-thriller Midnight Runners. Regina took to Instagram to share an update about the prep work.

Regina shared two stories on her Instagram page in which she and Nivetha Thomas can be seen warming up for the shoot of the project, which will be directed by Sudheer Varma. Regina’s caption read: “Warmed up and ready to beat some bad guys.”

Regina Cassandra shared clips as Instagram Stories.

While Regina was last seen on screen in Tamil thriller Chakra, Nivetha was seen in Telugu film Vakeel Saab, a remake of Pink.

An investigative thriller, Midnight Runners, 2017 Korean action comedy, tells the story of two students at a police academy and how they bust a gang of human traffickers.

While the original featured two male actors in the lead, the Telugu remake will feature two leading ladies in the titular roles. The project will be bankrolled by Suresh Productions.

In a recent media interaction, Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions opened up about their slate of upcoming projects. He confirmed acquiring the remake rights of Dream Girl and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to film intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba

“We hope to have six releases next year. We’ve also bought remake rights to two Korean films. Hopefully, those will also get made next year. It’s going to be a very busy year,” Suresh said.

The production house recently acquired the remake rights of Tamil film Asuran. The remake, which stars Venkatesh and Priyamani in the lead roles, is titled Naarappa and is gearing up for release soon.

