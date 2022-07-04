Resul Pookutty calls RRR 'gay love story', says Alia Bhatt was 'a prop' in film; fans say he is 'behaving like a troll'

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who has worked on some of the biggest Indian films over the years, has called SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR a ‘gay love story’ on social media. He also said that Alia Bhatt was used as ‘a prop’ in the movie, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Fans have reacted angrily Resul’s comment and added that they didn’t expect such a response from an Oscar winner. Also read: Western audiences are convinced RRR is ‘heartwarmingly gay’

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real-life revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played respectively by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While the film received praise from critics and fans, many have been unimpressed too. On Sunday, actor-writer Munish Bharadwaj called RRR ‘garbage’ in a tweet. Responding to his tweet, Resul wrote, “gay love story.”

Resul's tweet on RRR.

Even though Resul disabled the option to reply to his comment, fans quoted his tweet and wrote that they didn’t expect such a response from an Oscar winner. One user wrote: “Not expected this from an Oscar winner (sic).” Another user wrote: “There is no shame & harm even if it's that kind of story #LGBT. Did not expect such low comments from an Oscar award winner. Respect should be given to the profession irrespective of its language & even if it does not satisfy us (sic).” Many other RRR fans said his comment reeked of ‘jealousy’ and was highly unprofessional. One wrote, “Sad he is behaving like a troll”.

Incidentally, this isn't the first time, the film has been attributed to have LGBTQ themes. After its digital release on Netflix, many international viewers also tweeted that they believed the bromance between the two protagonists wasn't strictly platonic.

Resul Pookutty's tweet on Alia Bhatt's role in RRR,

Resul also wrote that Alia Bhatt was a prop in the movie in a subsequent tweet. Alia had a cameo in the film, along with Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. While promoting the film, the actor had said her role is ‘small but important’. Made on a budget of ₹300 crore approximately, the film earned over ₹1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Resul Pookutty is a sound designer who has worked in films like Black, Saawariya, Enthiran, Ra.One, Pushpa: The Rise, and Radhe Shyam. He won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing in 2009 for his work on Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire.

