RRR beats Top Gun Maverick, wins 4 trophies at Hollywood Critics Association awards. Watch SS Rajamouli's speech

RRR bagged four awards at Friday night's Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. It collected Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original song and Best Stunts trophies for the action epic starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Director SS Rajamouli gave a speech about giving recognition to stunt directors at awards events. (Also read: SS Rajamouli says RRR is not agenda-driven, adds that he faced objections from both Hindus and Muslims)

In his speech after the Best Action Film win, SS Rajamouli said, "I think I need to go backstage and check...I think I'll be starting growing wings already...with the second one! Thank you so much it means a lot! I can't express in words how much it means..."

He continued, "This is the 'Best Action Film' (award), we won the 'Best Stunts' (award), but probably the 'Best Stunt' (award) was for the best stunt choreographer...and...I really would have loved to have the stunt choreographers here to see this because I think that is the team that works so hard and puts their life on the line to entertain us. I think I'll take this opportunity to ask all the major awards to make a special category for the stunt guys....stunt choreographers, they really, really deserve that! This is for all the stunt choreographers, not only in my country but across the world who really work hard to entertain us all."

After winning the Best International Feature award, Rajamouli brought Ram Charan on stage with him. The actor promised to keep making good films and Rajamouli dedicated his award to all his fellow filmmakers in India.

With the win, fans have all their hopes pinned on an Oscar. Team RRR is currently in Los Angeles and will be attending the Oscars on March 12. RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars in Original Song category. In January this year, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track Naatu Naatu. It also picked up the Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

