RRR box office day 1 collection: Rajamouli film has all-time best opening by Indian movie, mints 257 crore worldwide

RRR box office day 1 collection: The SS Rajamouli film has broken the record for highest worldwide collection by an Indian film on its opening day.
SS Rajamouli's RRR movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 02:43 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has opened very strongly, earning 257 crore globally on its release day, according to trade sources. This makes it the best opening day performance by any Indian film of all time. Incidentally, the film it beat is Rajamouli's previous release Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had earned 224 crore on its opening day. Also read: RRR movie review: Jr NTR and Ram Charan are dazzling, Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the earnings of the film on Saturday morning, stating that the film had earned 257.15 crore on its opening day. This includes earnings of 120 crore from Andhra and Telangana alone as well as reported earnings of 78 crore overseas.

"#RRRMovie creates history at the WW Box Office," he tweeted, followed by the territory-wise breakdown of the film's earnings. He concluded his tweet with, "First ever Indian movie to achieve this humongous figure on the opening day."

As per a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, the Hindi dubbed version of the film alone contributed to 19 crore from the northern territories, a number much higher than other recent South releases. Both Pushpa: The Rise and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam's Hindi versions did a business of around 3-4 crore on their respective opening days.

The film has done well outside India as well. As per trade analysts, in the US, the film has breached the $5million (roughly 38 crore) barrier on its first day itself and is eyeing to register $15 million (around 114 crore) opening weekend. Additionally, it has displaced The Batman as the highest-grossing film in the country, minting 4 crore there on Friday.

The film, which has been made on a budget of over 300 crore, had a grand release on Friday worldwide on a record number of screens. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The film, which has been dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran in important roles.

