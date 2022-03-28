RRR box office day 3 collection: Film nears 500 crore, pips The Batman as highest-grossing film globally this weekend

SS Rajamouli's RRR has broken more records at the box office as global collection figures for its third day have arrived. After a bumper opening day where it broke Baahubali: The Conclusion's long-standing record for all-time best opening by an Indian film, it registered a strong weekend as well. The film earned ₹118 crore on Sunday, taking its worldwide opening weekend earnings to an impressive ₹490 crore. As per trade analysts, this number makes it the highest-earning film in the world this weekend, ahead of The Batman. Also read: RRR movie review: Jr NTR and Ram Charan are dazzling, Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

On Monday morning, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that RRR had earned ₹490 crore globally in its opening weekend. Though the number is impressive, it meant that the film fell short of Baahubali: The Conclusion's record of all-time best opening weekend by an Indian film. Baahubali 2 had made ₹526 crore in its opening weekend.

#RRRMovie WW Box Office



Rare milestone of HAT-TRICK 💯+ cr



Day 1 - ? 257.15 cr

Day 2 - ? 114.38 cr

Day 3 - ? 118.63 cr

Total - ? 490.16 cr#RamCharan #JrNTR — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 28, 2022

#RRRMovie - $65 Million.. At the WW Box office for the opening weekend.. https://t.co/tDUq9VF6w0 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 28, 2022

However, there is one record RRR has broken. According to a tweet by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, with a global earnings of ₹490 crore (approx $65 million), RRR was the highest-earning film in the world for the weekend of March 25-27. The film displaced The Batman from the top spot. The DC film, starring Robert Pattinson, managed to earn $45 million over the same weekend. However, this was The Batman's fourth weekend since release.

#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3... FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ? 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]... Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ? 74.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zuYKz90RF6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

RRR's Hindi version has shown solid growth too, which has made ₹74.5 crore from its opening weekend. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, "#RRR #Hindi is sensational, biz jumps on Day 3... First *Hindi* Film to cross ₹30 cr in a single day [pandemic era]... Mass centres Exceptional... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a strong Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹74.50 cr. #India biz."

The film has also been doing exceptionally well overseas too and has already earned $11 million (approx 83 crore) in the US over the weekend. It is also among the top-grossing films in Australia and New Zealand. As per a tweet by Ramesh Bala, the film is no 1 in box office earnings in Singapore for the weekend.

RRR is a period drama, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film, which has been made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, had a grand release on Friday worldwide on a record number of screens. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The film, which has been dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran in important roles.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON