RRR box-office overseas collection: SS Rajamouli film earns $5 million on day one in US, is number one film in Australia

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period epic RRR, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR together for the first time on screen, has set the cash registers ringing in the West. In the US, the film has breached the $5million (roughly ₹38 crore) club on its first day itself and is eyeing to register $15 million (around ₹114 crore) opening weekend, as per early estimates. Also read: RRR movie review: Jr NTR and Ram Charan are dazzling, Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

The film’s overseas distributor took to Twitter to share an update on how much the film has collected from its premiere shows as well as the first day. “#RRRMovie USA Box Office. We have crossed the $1.75 million mark on Friday Total Premiers + Day 1 is now at $5M+ (sic),” read the tweet.

From its premiere shows alone, RRR became the first Indian film to breach the $3 million club. As per a report by Deadline, RRR is eyeing to close opening weekend at $15 million in the US. The report added that the film's US distributor Sarigami Cinema anticipated a $12-15 million opening weekend.

The film has opened strongly in other overseas territories as well. Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday morning that it managed to displace The Batman to be the number one film at the Australian box office, earning over ₹4 crore there on Friday.

The film, which has been made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, had a grand release on Friday worldwide on a record number of screens. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

Like most of SS Rajamouli’s films, RRR too is a tale of revenge. In a promotional interview with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga, Rajamouli said his films are mostly based on revenge because it’s the strongest emotion.

The film, which has been dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran in important roles.

