Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / RRR release live updates: Tickets sell for 2100, Twitter records first reactions for Jr NTR, Ram Charan's movie
Live

RRR release live updates: Tickets sell for 2100, Twitter records first reactions for Jr NTR, Ram Charan's movie

RRR release live updates: SS Rajamouli's film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special roles. Check out all the conversation about the film here.
Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR's new song Sholay.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

SS Rajamouli's follow-up to his Baahubali duology, RRR is out on Friday. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Check out all the live updates around the film's release.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 25 Mar 2022 09:19 AM

    Tickets sell for 2100

    A few reports suggest that tickets for the film are selling at a rate as high as 2100 in Delhi. The film's massive budget could be to blame.

  • Fri, 25 Mar 2022 09:08 AM

    Taran Adarsh calls it terrific

    Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared his review of the film on Twitter. He has called it 'terrific'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrr jr ntr ram charan alia bhatt ss rajamouli
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.