RRR trailer: Jr NTR fights off tiger, promises to give up life for ‘brother’ Ram Charan; Alia Bhatt gets no lines. Watch

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated magnum opus RRR was released on Thursday. Going by its stunning visuals, the film promises an electrifying theatrical experience.

The 3.7 minute-long trailer is filled with plenty of goosebump-giving moments and Rajamouli delivers what the promos have so far promised – an epic theatrical experience.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Jr NTR’s character who plays Komaram Bheem, and he’s seen fighting off a tiger in what could be one of the highlights of the movie. He plays the protector of the Gond tribe.

Ram Charan, who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, is introduced as a cop working for the British. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a character named Sita and is featured in the trailer. Previously, Ajay Devgn’s character in the film was described as one who is the master of ‘strength’ – he too features in an impactful scene in the trailer.

The rest of the trailer is filled with glimpses that have epic in every frame. From an explosion of a moving train to both Ram Charan and Jr NTR running towards each other in an underwater sequence, Rajamouli packs the trailer with whistle-worthy moments. The trailer also comes with several glimpses which establish the camaraderie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have collaborated onscreen for the first time. RRR is a story set in the pre-independence era – 1920 – and focuses on the lives of two revolutionaries.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli had said at the film’s launch in 2019.

RRR will mark SS Rajamouli’s first film after the huge success of the Baahubali series. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on January 7, 2022.