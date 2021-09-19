Samantha Akkineni says ‘don’t you have any sense’ as reporter asks her about Naga Chaitanya separation rumours, watch

Samantha Akkineni snapped at a reporter for asking her to comment on rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya as she was leaving the Tirumala temple. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said, pointing to her head. Videos of the exchange are going viral online.

Recent reports suggest that Samantha and Chaitanya have split up after nearly four years of marriage. However, neither of them has commented on the issue.

The separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she refused to speak about it. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well,” she said.

Samantha said that she refuses to be ‘bulldozed’ into commenting on a matter just because everyone wants her to. “Everybody wanted me to react to The Family Man issue. There were like 65000 tweets hammering me. I just thought no. I will speak when I have to speak and when I feel like saying something. I will not be bulldozed into saying something,” she added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, as Chaitanya shared the trailer of his upcoming film Love Story on Twitter, she retweeted it. “WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92.. #LoveStoryTrailer,” she wrote, tagging Sai Pallavi. Chaitanya quoted her tweet and replied, “Thanks Sam!!”

Chaitanya and Samantha, who are lovingly called Chay-Sam by fans, reportedly fell in love while shooting for Autonagar Surya (2014). They got married in Goa in 2017. It was one of the most talked-about weddings in the industry.