Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Akkineni thanks trainer for her fitness: 'How quickly I can go from hating you to loving you'
telugu cinema

Samantha Akkineni thanks trainer for her fitness: 'How quickly I can go from hating you to loving you'

Samantha Akkineni, who is one of the fittest actors in India, shared a video on Instagram where she is seen working out. She also thanked her trainer.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni often shared pictures of her fitness regime.

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video in which she’s seen doing weighted squats. She thanked her trainer for giving her the best booty and said she can go from hating her to loving her for this very reason.

Samantha is one of the fittest actors in the country today. On several occasions, she has shared her love for fitness.

Sharing the video as a story on Instagram, Samantha captioned it: “The booty your trainer gave you. @Snehadesu how quickly I can go from hating you to loving you (sic).”

In the video clips, Samantha can be seen doing weighted front squats effortlessly.

Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for her film, Shakuntalam.

On the career-front, Samantha is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu period drama Shakuntalam. Tipped to be a high budget film, the project is being directed by Gunasekhar, who is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

Last year, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role.

Joining the film's shoot recently, Samantha shared a photo and wrote, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)". She also shared a photo of a huge Lion statue, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan shares first post after Raj Kundra’s arrest, Meezaan sends love

Samantha is also on the verge of wrapping up the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

She also has a horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

Earlier this year, Samantha made her debut as television show host with a celebrity chat show called Sam Jam. She also hosted a few episodes of Telugu Bigg Boss when her father-in-law and actor Nagarjuna was unavailable due to his shooting schedules.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha akkineni telugu film industry telugu cinema

Related Stories

web series

Sunil Grover: Everyone is scared and can’t decide when to start

UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 04:12 PM IST
tv

Avika Gor reveals she 'would have loved to play grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2': 'I would have jumped into it'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 03:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP