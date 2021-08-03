Samantha Akkineni thanks trainer for her fitness: 'How quickly I can go from hating you to loving you'

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video in which she’s seen doing weighted squats. She thanked her trainer for giving her the best booty and said she can go from hating her to loving her for this very reason.

Samantha is one of the fittest actors in the country today. On several occasions, she has shared her love for fitness.

Sharing the video as a story on Instagram, Samantha captioned it: “The booty your trainer gave you. @Snehadesu how quickly I can go from hating you to loving you (sic).”

In the video clips, Samantha can be seen doing weighted front squats effortlessly.

Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for her film, Shakuntalam.

On the career-front, Samantha is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu period drama Shakuntalam. Tipped to be a high budget film, the project is being directed by Gunasekhar, who is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

Last year, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role.

Joining the film's shoot recently, Samantha shared a photo and wrote, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)". She also shared a photo of a huge Lion statue, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

Samantha is also on the verge of wrapping up the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

She also has a horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

Earlier this year, Samantha made her debut as television show host with a celebrity chat show called Sam Jam. She also hosted a few episodes of Telugu Bigg Boss when her father-in-law and actor Nagarjuna was unavailable due to his shooting schedules.