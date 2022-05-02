Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls herself ‘older and wiser’ as she shares smiling photo days after birthday, fans shower love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on Monday to share a smiling picture of herself a few days after her birthday. In the picture, Samantha--who recently turned 35--called herself ‘older and wiser’. The actor’s fans showered love upon her in the comments section praising her smile and wishing her again. Samantha had a working birthday on the sets of her upcoming untitled film opposite Vijay Devarakonda. Also read: How Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to break the mould of what ‘traditional Indian heroines’ should do

Samantha shared the picture on her Instagram on Monday morning. In it, she can be seen through a bunch of flowers she seems to be holding. The actor is looking away from the camera and smiling. “Older and wiser,” she captioned it, adding a heart emoji at the end. Fans praised the actor’s smile in the comments with many calling it ‘the best smile in the world’. One comment read, “So cute di”. Another fan called her “beautiful butterfly” in the comments.

On her birthday, Samantha was in Kashmir shooting with Vijay Deverakonda and her co-star and the film’s crew managed to pull a birthday prank on her. In a video Vijay shared on YouTube, he recounted how the crew convinced Samantha that they had a scene to shoot at midnight before they revealed that it was all just a ploy to wish her on her birthday. Samantha shared the video on her social media later calling it ‘the sweetest surprise’. Thanking the pranksters, she wrote, “It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn’t stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise. Thankyou.”

Samantha actor is currently enjoying the success of her latest Tamil release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which released on her birthday. The film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, has received mixed reviews from critics but opened strongly at the box office.

Samantha has three more Telugu films in the pipeline, including Shaakuntalam and Yashoda, apart from the project opposite Vijay Devarakonda. She will also be making her international debut in Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John.

