Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a tour of her freshly-organised closet: Check out her large shoes and bags collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a glimpse of her walk-in closet after she took professional help in getting rid of clothes, shoes that she didn't need anymore.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a glimpse of her walk-in closet. 
Published on Oct 31, 2021 01:24 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the few film celebrities who have shared a glimpse of how they are letting go of things they don't need. After Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Samantha has purged her wardrobe and shared a video, giving a peek into her walk-in closet. 

Samantha shared the video on Instagram with organising consultant Marie Kondo's quote, "Letting go is even more important than adding."

The actor received help from an organising company and said in the video, “Half of my closet doesn't exist anymore. There is some magic in tidying up. Every time I am low or stressed I like to clean. So I don't know there is some connection.” 

RELATED STORIES

The other person in the video talks about how they first decluttered, identified what she really enjoyed using, organised and then established a system that is easy to maintain. Samantha says, “people have a big problem letting go" of their stuff and asks her how she convinces them to get rid of their things. 

Samantha has been on a vacation spree after announcing split with actor husband Naga Chaitanya. She is currently in the UAE and has been sharing pictures and videos from her hotel, shopping trips and much more. 

Samantha flew to UAE soon after she concluded her spiritual Himalayan vacation. She completed the Cham Dham Yatra with friends and also visited a few ashrams. 

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives tour of her Dubai hotel with luxurious bathroom, stunning views. See pics

The actor made her web show debut with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man this year. She recently addressed various rumours circulating about the reason that led to her and Chaitanya's split. She wrote in a note on Instagram, “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

