Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves to Vijay's Halamithi Habibo at airport, fans call it 'the best version'. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke into an impromptu dance to the current Tamil chartbuster Halamithi Habibo at the airport. She grooved to the song from Vijay’s upcoming film Beast after getting off a late night flight.

Halamithi Habibo is the first single from Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Beast and features Vijay and Pooja Hegde. After its release on Valentine’s Day, the song has become an instant chartbuster with fans doing the hook step from the song in Instagram reels.

Sharing the video, Samantha wrote: “Just another late night flight … NOT! Rhythm for tonight be#HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit (sic).” The song’s composer Anirudh Ravichander replied to Samantha’s video clip with fire icons. Actor Sanya Malhotra also replied with fire icons. A fan commented to her dance act, “This will remain as the best version of #halamathihabibo after #thalapathyvijay.” Another said, “Omg the best.”

Samantha was recently seen in Telugu film Pushpa, in which she danced to the widely popular song, Oa Antava.

Last year, Samantha was seen playing a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the hit web series, Family Man season 2. She played a character called Raji. Her performance was well received.

She also awaits the release of Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivn, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

It was revealed recently that Samantha will make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John. As per Variety, the project will be produced by Sunita Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of Korean comedy, Miss Granny.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes out for lunch with friends in Hyderabad, is all smiles as she poses for pics. See here

As per a report by Variety, Samantha will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency. Talking to Variety, Samantha said: “I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

