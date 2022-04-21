Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with Vijay Deverakonda for Shiva Nirvana’s film, fans are 'madly waiting for this pair'
telugu cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with Vijay Deverakonda for Shiva Nirvana’s film, fans are 'madly waiting for this pair'

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. They were previously seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in 2018 film Mahanati.
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:42 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, who had previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati -- Nag Ashwin's biopic of actor Savitri, are reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha took to Twitter to announce that it’s a very special team to be a part of and that she can’t wait to join the sets. Several fans wrote that they can’t wait to see this pair on the screen.

This will be Samantha’s second project with director Shiva Nirvana, who had previously worked with her in Majili. Shiva took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the beginning of the project. He said that he is looking forward to working with Vijay and Samantha. Quoting Shiva’s tweet, Samantha wrote: “Such a special team to be a part of. Can’t wait (sic).”

RELATED STORIES

Replying to Samantha’s tweet, several fans wrote that they can’t wait to see her and Vijay together on screen again. One fan wrote: “Excited to see both my favourites together on screen. All the best (sic).” Another commented, “Madly waiting for this pair (sic).”

Samantha was recently seen in the Telugu film Pushpa, in which she danced to the widely popular song, Oa Antava. She will be next seen in Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivn, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will also be seen in Shakuntalam, a Telugu-language mythological drama film, which will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the actor will soon be making her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John. As per Variety, the project will be produced by Sunita Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of the Korean comedy, Miss Granny.

Vijay Deverakonda currently awaits the release of the upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Liger. In the film, which also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay plays a mixed martial arts fighter. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. It will mark Vijay's debut in Bollywood.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
samantha ruth prabhu samantha akkineni vijay devarakonda
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP