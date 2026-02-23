Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she thinks she and husband Raj Nidimoru make for an ‘irritating couple’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The actor got candid about her personal and professional life in a new interview with Vogue, even saying, in a lighthearted way, that she and Raj Nidimoru make for that ‘irritating couple’ who do everything together. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a pic with Raj Nidimoru from her wedding day.

What Samantha said During the chat, Samantha said, "Raj and I really are that irritating couple that does everything together. We work together, we play together, we work out together with Paridhi. And we love it. If I have to travel for even a day, I’m like… [pretends to swoon in distress.] I don’t think it’s a honeymoon phase. Too much time has passed for it to be that.”

She went on to add, “Leonardo DiCaprio keeps on working with Martin Scorsese and his performances just keep getting more layered. I think I’m becoming a better actor because Raj is around.”

About Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s marriage Samantha and Raj first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2. They later collaborated on the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. Rumours about their relationship began circulating in 2024 after they were spotted together at public events, with reports also suggesting that they had moved in together. While both remained tight-lipped about their relationship, Samantha frequently featured Raj in her social media posts, fuelling speculation.

The couple eventually tied the knot in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1, in the presence of close friends and family. They announced the news through an Instagram post, sending fans into a frenzy. Prior to this, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the two parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and are believed to have separated in 2022.