Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of her ‘super busy day’, fans find her laziness relatable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have found some downtime after a rather stressful and busy period in her life. The actor was recently busy shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. On Friday, Samantha shared a post on social media, in which she joked about spending a ‘busy day’ where she ‘made it from the couch to the bed’. Fans laughed at the actor’s wit and some added that her laziness was quite relatable. Also read: Fact check: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda not injured on Kushi sets, says team

On Friday evening, Samantha shared two pictures on Instagram with celeb make-up artiste Sadhna Singh. In the pictures, Samantha and Sadhna can be soon goofing around, lying on bed and laughing. Samantha captioned the post, “We had a super busy day…Made it from the couch to the bed.”

Fans and celebs reacted to the post, with many laughing at Samantha’s joke. Namrata Shirodkar commented with laughing and heart eyes emojis. One fan wrote, “Everyone should have busy day like this.” Another comment read, “So lazy, relatable (laughing emojis).”

Since March, Samantha had been busy with the shooting of Kushi in Kashmir. The actor also celebrated her birthday on the film’s sets with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda and the film crew arranging a midnight surprise for her while shooting. Late last months, there had been rumours that both Samantha and Vijay had been injured on the film’s sets. However, the film’s producers denied these reports, saying that the actors had already left for Hyderabad, having finished the Kashmir schedule of the shoot.

A statement shared by producer BA Raju’s team on Twitter read, “There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyderabad yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don’t believe such news.”

Samantha is looking forward to the release of Shakuntalam. In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. The film, produced on a massive budget by Gunasekhar himself, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.