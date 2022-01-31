Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of snowy Switzerland vacation, fans say, 'Be happy always'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to still be in vacay mode. The actor shared a mini vlog from her recent vacation to Switzerland on her official YouTube channel on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha shared a brief 31-second video and captioned it, "And here's how my trip to the land of snow went. Lots of snow, falls, laughs, scenic views and good food with my favourite bunch!" The mini vlog gives a glimpse of Samantha's journey, right from her boarding the plane in India to driving along the Swiss roads to her ski resort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha was accompanied on the trip by her best friend Shilpa Reddy, who is also seen briefly in the vlog. Fans showered love upon the actor in the comments. "Enjoy your life...be happy always. We all love you Sam," wrote one. Others encouraged Samantha to keep up her positive attitude. "Celebrating her life, happy to see that smile on your face Sam," read another comment. Some had requests for longer vlogs from her vacations and asked her to post longer videos instead of shorts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Samantha had shared a video from her skiing vacation on Instagram Reels. In the video, Samantha could be seen confidently navigating a ski slope in the Swiss Alps before falling on her back. "One of the 100 falls (laughing emojis)," she had captioned the post.

Also read: Nagarjuna slams fake reports about him ‘breaking silence’ on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

The last few months have been a mixed bag for the actor. In October last year, she and husband Naga Chaitanya announced separation after four years of marriage. They shared identical messages for their fans, making the announcement. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” they wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha's last appearance on screen was in a special song Oo Antava in the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa The Rise, where she was seen with Allu Arjun. Not only did the movie emerge as the most successful Indian film of 2021, the song also became chartbuster. It was the first time Samantha appeared in a special song.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON