Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes shirtless, wears risque black pantsuit look; Tamannaah Bhatia reacts with fire emojis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos of herself. In the pictures, Samantha showed plenty of skin in her black pantsuit, worn without a shirt. The actor knew she was serving fashion goals in her blazer paired with loose pants as she wrote in her caption, "It’s fashion baby (black heart emoji)." Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu passed out and had a concussion while shooting for Citadel Honey Bunny Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some risque photos of herself on Instagram.

Tamannaah, fans reacts to Samantha's look

To complete her shirtless look, the actor accessorised with a silver watch and matching platinum rings. While celebs such as Varun Dhawan and Rakul Preet Singh liked Samantha's Instagram post, many fans left comments about her 'sexy' look.

One commented, “My gosh, ma’am the weather is ALREADY HOT, you are just increasing it!!! Slayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.” A second said, "April is hot!!! I know why now." Another wrote, "Woaaahhh, Sam (fire emoji)." A fan also commented, "Mother of fashion." Actor Tamannaah Bhatia also dropped a bunch of fire emojis in the comments section.

Samantha's next project

The actor will soon be seen in an action-packed avatar in Raj and DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The show is an Indian spin-off of the international series, Citadel, created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Citadel: Honey Bunny is being described as a gritty spy action series with the heartwarming allure of a love story, set in the 90s.

Samantha on Citadel Honey Bunny

Sharing what fans can expect from her role in Citadel, Samantha was recently quoted as saying by ANI, “It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for Family Man for the character of Raji. So it is different and I'm very very excited about the action in Citadel. Definitely, it is something I wanted to up it from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen.”

