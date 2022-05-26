Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows post-workout bruises after return to fitness regime, tells trainer ‘I didn't miss you at all’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned home after shooting for a month in Kashmir for her upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, Kushi. Upon her return, she resumed her fitness regime. She went back to working out with bruises and scrapes. She shared a relatable note for her trainer about her current condition. Also read: Fact check: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda not injured on Kushi sets, says team

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a video of her gym session, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I had a really long day doing action...I have scrapes and bruises to prove it. Can we go easy today? @junaid.shaikh88-sureee of course!! And then plans the toughest arms and back workout there is. @junaid.shaikh88 I just want you to know I didn't miss you at all this past month."

Over the last couple of years, Samantha has really pushed boundaries when it comes to working out and staying fit. She has also openly shared about her love-hate relationship with her trainers.

Samantha is basking in the success of her latest Tamil release, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Vignesh Shivn, the film is a triangular romantic comedy in which both Samantha and Nayanthara's characters love Vijay Sethupathi's character at the same time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film, despite being slammed by a section of the audience for openly endorsing polyamory, went on to gross over ₹50 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. Recently, Samantha took to Twitter to reply to a video in which a few female fans were seen saying they watched Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal just for Samantha, and they couldn’t take their eyes off her character Khatija.

Samantha is currently looking forward to the release of upcoming film, Shakuntalam. In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She has teamed up with filmmaker Gunasekhar for the first time in this project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.