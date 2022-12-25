Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about 'fighting hard battles', becoming 'stronger than ever' soon. See post

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted as director Rahul Ravindran called her 'woman of steel'. Samantha spoke about 'fighting hard battles' and becoming 'stronger than ever' soon. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Samantha posted a picture of Rahul's gift. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s rep denies reports of her exit from upcoming films due to myositis diagnosis)

The words, in the yellow and blue photo frame, read, "Sammy, woman of steel." It then continued, "The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and the fright."

It added, "You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright. Because quitters don't, only fighters like you win the fight... Because what doesn't defeat you, makes you stronger than ever... And stronger forever."

Sharing the post, Samantha captioned it, "@rahulr_23 Thankyou (hug emoji). To those of you fighting hard battles, this one’s for you as well. Keep fighting… we’ll be stronger than ever… and stronger forever soon." Rahul, actors Raashii Khanna, and actor-singer Sophie Choudry reacted with red heart and hug emojis. Fans also posted comments boosting her morale. A person wrote, "Stay Stronger Sam." Another Instagram user called her 'Thalaiviiii'.

Recently, Samantha informed her fans and well-wishers that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. She shared a picture of herself, on Instagram, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. A part of her caption read, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with.”

Samantha was last seen in the action thriller Yashoda in which she played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime. A multi-lingual film, Yashoda was shot in Tamil and Telugu. The movie released on November 11. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

