Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran's Bhogi release postponed last minute after cancelled trailer release as CBFC sends film to revising committee

Sampath Nandi’s Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Bhogi was supposed to be released in theatres on November 12. However, the film’s release has been pushed at the last minute after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) referred the film to the revising committee after the examining committee watched it. This comes after the last minute cancellation of the film’s trailer launch and pre-release event before Diwali.

Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran play the leads in Sampath Nandi's Bhogi.

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(Also Read: CBFC issues new advisory for filmmakers: No incomplete movies allowed, titles subject to change, release dates not considered)

Bhogi sent to CBFC revising committee, say sources

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Trade sources and those close to the team of Bhogi reveal that they are awaiting clearance from the CBFC. The examining committee has referred the film to the revising committee, and it could take a while for the film to be cleared for certification. The filmmakers are yet to announce a new release date amid the confusion. The production house, Sri Sathya Sai Arts, has also yet to release an official statement on this.

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{{^usCountry}} At the time of writing, Bhogi is still listed for November 12 release on the ticketing apps BookMyShow and District. Tickets have not been opened yet for booking. Sampath’s last film was Odela 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Hebah Patel in 2025. Trailer release, pre-release event cancelled last minute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of writing, Bhogi is still listed for November 12 release on the ticketing apps BookMyShow and District. Tickets have not been opened yet for booking. Sampath’s last film was Odela 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Hebah Patel in 2025. Trailer release, pre-release event cancelled last minute {{/usCountry}}

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This comes after the trailer launch and pre-release event scheduled for November 7 were cancelled at the last minute. On the evening of the day, director Sampath and the producers posted a note close to 7 PM, informing fans about the cancellation.

Titled ‘Trailer launch & pre-release event postponed’, the note read, “We regret to share that today's trailer launch and pre-release event at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, has been postponed due to unforeseen technical issues, we know many of you had been waiting for this evening, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment. The new date will be announced shortly. Thank you for your love, understanding and unconditional support. With gratitude, Team Bhogi.”

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New CBFC advisory

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan with H Vinoth also had to undergo a similar process before its intended release in January for Pongal. The film was referred to the revising committee at the last minute and though the producer fought the board in court, he received no relief. The film was eventually released in July.

In October, the CBFC released a new advisory telling filmmakers are incomplete films will not be considered for certification. They also stated that film titles and release dates are subject to change, irrespective of how the film is promoted.