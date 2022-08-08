Shekhar Kapur meets SS Rajamouli, calls him ‘Golden boy of Indian cinema’; fans say ‘something is brewing'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday took to Twitter to share a picture from his recent meeting with director SS Rajamouli. Calling the meeting a learning process, Shekhar revealed that they discussed filmmaking, philosophy, storytelling and technology. Calling Rajamouli, who has made films like RRR and Baahubali: The Beginning, the ‘Golden boy of Indian cinema’, Shekhar also thanked him and his family for their hospitality. Read more: SS Rajamouli says he is ‘angry’ with Netflix for only releasing Hindi version of RRR

“What a wonderful day spent with the ‘Golden Boy of Indian cinema’ @ssrajamouli discussing filmmaking, philosophy, storytelling and technology. Such a learning process. Thank you and your family for your hospitality. Hoping for many more such interactions (sic),” Shekhar tweeted on Monday.

Shekhar Kapur recently met SS Rajamouli and shared a photo of their meeting.

Reacting to Shekhar's tweet, fans asked if something was brewing between the duo. One user wrote: “Hmm… something is brewing as you went to SS Rajamouli’s house.” Another user wrote: “If you two come together, a lot can be done for the world of cinema (sic).” One more Twitter user wrote: “OG (original) golden boy with the golden boy (sic).”

SS Rajamouli recently hosted actor Anupam Kher at his residence in Hyderabad. Sharing a glimpse of their meeting, Anupam had tweeted: “Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth & delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! Love your simplicity & humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn (sic).”

SS Rajamouli is basking in the success of his last release, RRR. The film, which features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has collected over ₹1,500 crore worldwide, so far. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

