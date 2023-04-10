Shruti Haasan requests filmmakers to not make heroines dance in snow: 'Just have to wear a blouse and saree'

Actor Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, recently shared a request for filmmakers who make their heroine dance in snow while she being simply dressed in a saree and blouse. She said she finds it very challenging and requested them to stop doing it. Shruti was seen in dancing in snow in a saree in the Waltair Veerayya song Sridevi Chiranjeevi. Also read: Shruti Haasan reveals 2012 wasn't a great year for her personally, wishes to ‘go back in time give her a giant hug'

Shruti Haasan has talked about dancing in snow while wearing a saree.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interaction with her fans, Shruti opened up on why she finds dancing in the snow extremely difficult. A clip that surfaced on social media shows her saying, “I don’t like dancing in the snow. It’s really difficult and the hero can wear a jacket. We don’t even have a jacket, coat, shawl…absolutely nothing. Just have to wear a blouse and saree in the snow. I would like to make a petition, a request and ask people to stop doing that. I just did recently (one song),” Shruti said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video ends with a clip from the Sridevi Chiranjeevi song which was shot against the backdrop of a snow-capped mountain. While Shruti is seen in a white and blue saree and a sleeveless blouse, Chiranjeevi is seen in a t-shirt, denims, blazer and shoes.

Shruti Haasan has talked about dancing in snow while wearing a saree.

Shruti recently took to Instagram to confirm that she has completed shooting her portion for upcoming Telugu action-thriller Salaar, which is being directed KGF-fame Prashant Neel. She also thanked her co-star Prabhas for being beyond wonderful and absolute darling.

Going by her post, it is confirmed that she plays a character called Aadya in the film. “AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thank you Prashant sir for making me your Aadya.. you are exceptional. Thank you @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you .. @hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it. So grateful (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Prabhas for the first time. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. Following the phenomenal success of KGF, Prashanth and Prabhas are coming together for the first time in Salaar, which is rumoured to be a remake of Kannada film Ugramm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.