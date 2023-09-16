SIIMA 2023: Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela shine in pink; Shruti Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Rishab walk red carpet in black

A host of celebrities headed to Dubai for the red carpet event of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai on Friday. Among them were RRR's Jr NTR, Baahubali's Rana Daggubati, Kantara's Rishabh Shetty, Mrunal Thakur and Shruti Haasan. Many others from the Telugu and Kannada film industries attended the event which saw some expected names among the winners and a few surprises. Also read: SIIMA Awards 2023: Ram Charan, Ponniyin Selvan to Kantara, here are the nominees in key categories

Men in black at SIIMA 2023

Shruti Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Mrunal Thakur and Sreeleela at SIIMA 2023.

While Ram Charan did not attend the event, Jr NTR walked the red carpet and took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for RRR. SS Rajamouli wasn't present at the event but Jr NTR and Allu Aravind received his Best Director (Telugu) award for RRR on his behalf.

Adivi Shesh, Rishab Shetty with wife and Sreeleela at SIIMA 2023.

Jr NTR, Shruti Haasan, Lakshmi Manchu at SIIMA 2023.

Rana Daggubati looked very slim as he arrived in a black suit and a black hat for the awards night. He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Telugu) award for his performance in Bheemla Nayak.

Rishab Shetty walked the red carpet in a black designer bandhgala suit. He was accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty, who was in a cream outfit. He took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Kannada) award for Kantara, in which he played the lead role as well as directed it as well. Rishabh was also honoured with the Special Appreciation Award - Pathbreaking Story (Kannada) for Kantara.

Others on SIIMA red carpet

Mrunal Thakur graced the event in a shimmery pink gown and took home the Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) award for her film Sita Ramam. She also won the Best Debutant Actress award for the film. The film which had Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead also won the Best Film (Telugu) award.

Adivi Shesh was in a white suit paired with a black shirt. He received the Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) award for his performance in the film, Major. Shruti Haasan walked the red carpet in a dramatic black gown and was honoured with the Fashion Youth Icon award at the event.

Sreeleela, looking stunning in a black and pink gown, won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for Dhamaka. Among others who graced the red carpet was Lakshmi Manchu who looked beautiful in a silver saree and dramatic eye makeup.

ott:10