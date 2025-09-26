Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts sindoor, gives newlywed bride vibes in red saree with Naga Chaitanya at event in Hyderabad

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala never fail to turn heads when they step out together. The couple were recently seen at the inauguration of a store in Hyderabad. However, it was Sobhita’s elegant look in a red saree that stole the limelight, with fans gushing over how stunning they both looked together. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala stun at event in Hyderabad.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya stun at event in Hyderabad

Several videos and pictures from the event surfaced online. One of the clips showed the couple being mobbed by fans as they arrived at the inauguration. Naga Chaitanya was seen protecting Sobhita and keeping her close as they made their way through the sea of fans eager to catch a glimpse of them.

For the event, Sobhita chose a bright red saree with a golden border. She looked every bit like a newlywed bride, completing her look with half-tied hair adorned with gajra, heavy golden jhumkas and a matching necklace. She also shared a photo on her Instagram story flaunting her sindoor and adding glamour with a small red bindi. Her hands were beautifully decorated with henna.

Sobhita Dhulipala gives newlywed bride vibes in red saree.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige kurta-pyjama with a scarf draped around his neck. He added a touch of style with a pair of sunglasses. The couple later took to Instagram to share pictures from the event. Posting the photos, they wrote: “Thank you RS Brothers India for having me and @sobhitad today • Amazed by your flagship store at Vanasthalipuram. Wishing you the best and many more to come.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala at store launch in Hyderabad.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple. Comments poured in such as: “Beautiful couple,” “Sobhita looks so beautiful,” “So cute,” “They both are looking beautiful,” “Very simple couple,” and “She’s so pretty.”

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s marriage

After dating for two years since 2022, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps until they made it official.

The duo married in a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and others. Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna, shared their wedding pictures on social media along with a heartfelt note: “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita. You’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming projects

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in NC24. Announcing the project on Instagram, he wrote: “NC24 – An excavation into mythical thrills and shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema.” Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners, the film is directed by Karthik Dandu, who rose to fame with Virupaksha.

Sobhita, on the other hand, was last seen in Love, Sitara, which was released on OTT. She also appeared in the Hollywood film Monkey Man last year. She is yet to announce her next project.