Did Lakshmi Manchu hint that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not getting work in Tollywood after divorce from Naga Chaitanya?

Actor Lakshmi Manchu, while promoting her upcoming film Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy, mentioned how a superstar’s ex-wife has indirectly been blacklisted by Tollywood. In an interview with Great Andhra, she mentioned that the unnamed actor is ready for work, but filmmakers are afraid to offer it to her. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu blasts reporter for questioning the way she dresses at 47: ‘Would you ask this to Mahesh Babu?’) Lakshmi Manchu made a comment about how society is unfair to women that is believed to be about Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Did Lakshmi Manchu talk about Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

In the interview, Lakshmi schooled the reporter for his line of questioning, mentioning that women have to face a lot more in society than men do. She said, “There is a superstar’s ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away. Oddu le amma, aina emana antaru emo (He might feel bad and say something), is what they tell her. She is waiting to do good work, and I don’t need to name her.”

When the reporter mentioned that it’s clear she’s talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi refused to confirm it and said, “You’re thinking it’s Samantha. There’s not one superstar; around five to six of them have been divorced. And I am close to all of them. But my point is, a man will face something like that; his life will never change. But for a woman, once she marries, she has kids, has in-laws, she takes on a lot of responsibilities. No one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own.”

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life and career

For the uninitiated, Samantha was one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actors in South India after her debut with the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. Through the years, she has acted with stars like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Vijay, Dhanush and more in Telugu and Tamil.

Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him for years, and the couple got divorced in 2021. In 2022, she announced that she was battling an autoimmune disorder called myositis. She was last seen in the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi, and has yet to sign any South Indian projects. After the 2024 Prime Video show Citadel: Honey Bunny, she is teaming up with Raj & DK again for the Netflix show Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. Samantha is now rumoured to be dating Raj Nidimoru.