Samantha Ruth Prabhu says actors have a ‘short shelf life’ in the industry: ‘Stardom and recognition can be so heady’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been working in the industry for the last 15 years. After a string of successful films, the actor has been embracing a new phase in her career, one marked by intention and wellness. Samantha recently attended the National Leadership Conclave at AIMA, where she talked about creating an impact as a star, given that there is a ‘short shelf life’ attached to it. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about new phase in career: 'No longer shoot five films at a time') Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about her journey as an actor and entrepreneur.

What Samantha said

Samantha shared a snippet from her speech at the event on her latest Instagram post. There, she opened up about her journey from an actor to an entrepreneur. She said, “I think that as an actor you have a short shelf life. Something about stardom, fame and recognition can be so heady, and you can, for a brief moment think that it is all you. But it is not true. There is a lot of destiny and grace that comes to you when you are a star. It is not completely your own efforts. So I think that for me it was very important to understand that I wanted to create an impact larger than my shelf life as an actor.”

In another snippet from the conversation, she said, “It is not some personal ego trip where I decide based on my intuition. I have a very able team around me who does all of the foundational work. I would be lost without them and now they do guide me to whether my intuition is absolute crap or makes sense.”

Her recent projects

She shared the post and wrote in the caption, “At the @aima.india National Leadership Conclave, I had the privilege of joining remarkable women shaping the future of business and leadership. What I know for certain is that progress comes when we step forward, take risks, and trust in our own strength. To every woman with a vision… your voice matters, your ideas matter, and the world needs you to lead.”

On the professional front, Samantha recently made a cameo in the Telugu film Subham, which she also produced under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She was last seen in the action-packed Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring alongside Varun Dhawan in a spy thriller created by Raj and DK.

She also has her own YouTube channel where she posts videos with various healthcare experts on health, right use of medicines and lifestyle.