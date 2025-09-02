Sobhita Dhulipala references Naga Chaitanya's comment on her ‘basic skills’ as she cooks on set; he gives cheeky reply

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures and videos of her cooking on the sets of her next project. While making the post, she also referenced Naga Chaitanya’s comment on how she lacks ‘basic human skills, ’ only for him to reply cheekily. Take a look. Sobhita Dhulipala posted pictures and videos of her cooking on the set of her next film.

Sobhita Dhulipala shows off her ‘basic human skills’

Sobhita posted numerous pictures and videos of her cooking on the sets of her next project. One video shows her approving of the sambar or dal she had just made, while another shows her chopping up some okra. Sobhita even brought out a traditional mortar and pestle to grind up some spices, and one funny picture shows her threatening to throw a coconut. Sharing the picture, Sobhita wrote, “#basichumanskills #lol #IYKYK #BTS #SetLife,” referring to Chaitanya’s comment on her. He cheekily replied, “Waiting to get a taste of these skills.”

When Chaitanya commented on Sobhita’s lack of basic skills

In March this year, Chaitanya and Sobhita spoke to Vogue India about their cooking skills. When asked who is the better cook and what is their go-to dish, Chaitanya replied that neither of them is a cook. When Sobhita said that Chaitanya makes her hot chocolate every night, he replied, “That doesn't come under cooking as such. Hot chocolate, coffee, all these aren't cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have.” Which is why some comments under her latest post had people asking, “Cooking vacha akka? (Can you cook, sister?)” and calling her vegetable chopping skills ‘dope’.

About Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala

Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in 2017 and divorced in 2021. In 2022, fans speculated that Chaitanya was dating Sobhita after pictures of them on vacation leaked online. The couple kept things mum until their engagement in August 2024 in Hyderabad. They married the same year, in December, at Annapurna Studios. Samantha is now rumoured to be dating Raj Nidimoru.