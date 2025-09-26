Nagarjuna says his bond with daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala ‘is like having a daughter’: We have two daughters now

In December last year, superstar Nagarjuna’s son, actor Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with actor Sobhita Dhulipala in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Earlier, Nagarjuna had revealed how he indirectly played cupid between Chaitanya and Sobhita. Now, in an interview with Times of India, the veteran actor opened up about his bond with his daughter-in-law. Nagarjuna talks about his bond with daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala.

Nagarjuna on his bond with Sobhita Dhulipala

Nagarjuna spoke warmly about his relationship with Sobhita and said, “She’s just fantastic. We talk about books and music. Right now, she wants to grow a garden in Naga’s house. I have a keen interest in gardening too, so we talk a lot about it. It’s a very nice relationship, and it’s like having a daughter at home. We have two daughters now — Zainab (Akhil’s wife) and Sobhita.”

Interestingly, Nagarjuna had admired Sobhita’s work even before she entered his family. He recalled being impressed by her performance in the 2018 film Goodachari and said he immediately called her to share his appreciation. During one such meeting at his home, Chaitanya happened to walk in, marking the couple’s very first encounter. Describing Sobhita as a “brilliant actress”, he praised her hard work and her inspiring journey from Vizag to carving a space for herself in the film industry.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

After dating since 2022, Chaitanya and Sobhita exchanged vows in December 2024 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue carried deep emotional value for the Akkineni family, as it was founded by Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, and Nani. Nagarjuna later took to his official X account to share photos of the newlyweds, writing: “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita, you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Nagarjuna’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Nagarjuna was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie. Though the film received mixed reviews, it managed to earn ₹517 crore worldwide. The actor will next appear in director Ra Karthik’s upcoming project, tentatively titled KING100. Described as an action-family drama, the film’s further details are eagerly awaited.