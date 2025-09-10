Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni celebrate Zainab Ravdjee's birthday; Sobhita Dhulipala gives it a miss

The youngest Akkineni kodalu (daughter-in-law), Zainab Ravdjee, celebrated her birthday on 9 September. Her husband, Akhil Akkineni, and in-laws Nagarjuna, Amala and Naga Chaitanya turned up to celebrate her birthday in style. But the other kodalu, Sobhita Dhulipala, seemed to have missed all the fun. Akhil Akkineni also posted a picture of Zainab Ravdjee on his Instagram, calling her his 'life'.

Akkinenis celebrate Zainab Ravdjee’s birthday

In a video captured by a paparazzo, Zainab can be seen all smiles as she talks to and walks alongside Nagarjuna and Chaintanya outside a restaurant. Akhil and his mom, Amala, can be seen walking ahead. Her father, industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, can also be seen walking with them. Zainab opted for a breezy kaftan and Nagarjuna opted for a printed shirt, while the rest of the family is in simpler clothes.

In another video of them arriving, Chaitanya is seen hugging Akhil as soon as he sees him. Fans, however, noticed that Sobhita seems to have missed the celebrations. One fan commented, “Sobhita ledu (Sobhita isn’t there).” A few others also wondered if she was busy shooting and wasn’t in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Akhil posted a monochrome picture on his Instagram stories to wish Zainab on her birthday. Posting a picture of them holding each other, he wrote, “Happy birthday my life (heart and infinity emojis).”

The Akkineni family

Nagarjuna married Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984, and they had a son, Chaitanya, in 1986. The couple divorced in 1990. In 1992, the actor married Amala, who had worked with him in the hit film Siva. Their son, Akhil, was born in 1994. Chaitanya married Sobhita in December 2024 after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. Akhil was engaged to Shriya Bhupal in 2016, but they broke up. He married Zainab in June this year.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie as the antagonist Simon and has yet to announce his upcoming film. Chaitanya, last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, will soon star in an action-adventure film by Karthik Dandu. Akhil was last seen in the 2023 Surender Reddy film Agent, which failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Murali Kishore’s Lenin.