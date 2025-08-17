Akhil Akkineni hails ‘king’ Nagarjuna after Coolie's success, celebrates with custom-made cake. See pic

Akhil Akkineni has showered love on his father, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna after the success of his recent film, Coolie. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Akhil Akkineni shared a picture with Nagarjuna and also gave a glimpse of the actor's celebrations. Akhil Akkineni is super proud of his father Nagarjuna as Simon in Coolie.

Akhil Akkineni celebrates Coolie's success with Nagarjuna

In the picture, Akhil pointed towards Nagarjuna as he stood next to him. Both of them smiled as Nagarjuna rested his hand on Akhil's shoulder. A custom-made cake, giving a nod to Nagajuna's character Simon in Coolie, was kept next to them.

The father-son duo twinned in black outfits--shirt and trousers. Sharing the photo, Akhil wrote, "Simon (fire emoji). Congrats my king." In the film, Nagarjuna is seen as the antagonist, Simon.

Recently, Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya was spotted heading to the theatres to watch his father on the silver screen. He was seen at Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas on Thursday evening with a friend. Before going to the screening, he had posted Nagarjuna’s poster from the film on his social media, writing, “#coolie today for my #king.”

Nagarjuna on Coolie's success

After Coolie's success, Nagarjuna talked about the film's success. "We knew we were part of something special, and the energy around the film is an indicator of the same. The unanimous response to my role has been overwhelming. It’s a reminder that great cinema is built on collaboration, chemistry, and the thrill of giving audiences something they will remember long after the credits roll. From the sets to the theatres, Coolie has been a celebration of legacy and reinvention; records had to break, and they did," he said in a statement.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie released in theatres on Thursday. The film has been performing very well at the domestic box office. It already became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 on Friday, when it overtook Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly. Coolie earned ₹250 crore worldwide in its first two days.

The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a retired coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town. The star-studded cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan has a special appearance in the film. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios.