Spirit new release date out: Prabhas' film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 in 2027

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has a new release date. The filmmaker announced on Saturday that it will be released in theatres for Diwali 2027, having moved from its December 2026 release date. This means that Spirit will clash with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 2, which is scheduled to be released at the same time.

Spirit new release date out

Prabhas in a new still from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

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Sandeep teased fans on Sunday that he would reveal a new look of Prabhas from Spirit while announcing its release date, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear Prabhas Anna fans. I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it. Just few minutes...#Spirit #OneBadHabit #IndiasBiggestSuperStar.” He added a few minutes later that Spirit will now be released on October 29, 2027 for Diwali, writing, “Check this out........#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027. Worldwide RELEASE DATE.”

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Clash with Ramayana Part 2

{{^usCountry}} Incidentally, Diwali 2027 is when Ramayana Part 2 is scheduled for release. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is releasing in theatres on November 5, in time for Diwali. The film will see Sandeep’s Animal star, Ranbir, as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The second instalment has been long-announced to hit screens for Diwali 2027, though a concrete release date has yet to be announced. Given the massive hype surrounding both films, it remains to be seen how the clash will pan out. About Spirit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incidentally, Diwali 2027 is when Ramayana Part 2 is scheduled for release. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is releasing in theatres on November 5, in time for Diwali. The film will see Sandeep’s Animal star, Ranbir, as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The second instalment has been long-announced to hit screens for Diwali 2027, though a concrete release date has yet to be announced. Given the massive hype surrounding both films, it remains to be seen how the clash will pan out. About Spirit {{/usCountry}}

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Spirit is Vanga’s first film since his 2023 film Animal with Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna. It is his highest-grossing film yet, having grossed over ₹900 crore worldwide. Vanga announced a film with Prabhas in 2021, and it went on floors in November 2025. Spirit was initially scheduled for release in March 2027. Now, the film has been postponed again to October next year, and it remains to be seen if it hits screens on time.

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Spirit also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Aishwarya Desai in key roles, alongside Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. It was also supposed to star Prakash Raj, but he’s no longer attached. The promotional material hints at it being the story of a disgraced cop. Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga are producing Spirit under the banners of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.