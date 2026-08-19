Spirit release not postponed: Prabhas vs Salman Khan box office clash still on for Eid 2027

Ever since Salman Khan announced he is returning to his favourite release window, Eid, in 2027, there has been much speculation about whether the existing release on that day - Prabhas’ Spirit - will move to make way. This week, reports have claimed that Spirit has been postponed to another date, giving Salman’s film an open release window. However, the makers of Spirit have now denied the reports.

Spirit release not postponed

The makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit have clarified about the release date of the Prabhas and Triptii Dimri film.

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Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit stars Prabhas alongside Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. Backed by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, the film was slated for release on March 5, the same day that Salman and Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled film is targeting release.

After reports claimed that Spirit was vacating the date, a T-Series spokesperson told Zoom, “We are very much on track with the release of Spirit. The film is slated to release on March 5, 2027, and there is absolutely no change to the announced release date. We are working as per schedule and are gearing up to bring the film to audiences worldwide on March 5, 2027.”

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time the makers have clarified this. In May this year, T-Series had issued the same statement after rumours had claimed that the film would be postponed. All about Spirit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time the makers have clarified this. In May this year, T-Series had issued the same statement after rumours had claimed that the film would be postponed. All about Spirit {{/usCountry}}

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Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose last directorial was the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. To mark Prabhas' birthday last October, Vanga treated fans to the first 'sound story' from Spirit. In the one-minute audio teaser, a jailer and his assistant talk about an ex-cop in remand.

The film’s first look was unveiled at midnight on January 1, 2026, as part of a New Year’s Day reveal that sparked an immediate wave of reactions online. The poster showcased Prabhas in a gritty avatar, with long hair, visible bruises, and an intense presence. Triptii Dimri was seen standing beside, lighting his cigarette, delivering a raw visual tone that set audience expectations high.

About Salman Khan’s film

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Salman and Vamshi Paidipally’s maiden collaboration is backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The untitled project has an interim title of SVC63 so far. The film marks Nayanthara’s first film opposite Salman Khan, and also stars Abhimanyu Singh in a pivotal role. The film is also targeting a theatrical release on Eid 2027, but no exact release date has been announced yet.